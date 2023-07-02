First responders are busy Sunday following a second day of severe weather.
Across the Tennessee Valley, there are reports of wires and trees down.
In Chattanooga, the Chattanooga Fire Department is across the city responding to weather-related calls. The Tri-State Mutual Aid Association has also responded to assist CFD.
Here's a growing list of storm related incidents in the area:
Apison/Collegedale:
- Wires Down: Trafalgar Ct
- Wires Down: Intersection of Tucker Rd & Landrum Dr.
- Wires Down: Jackson Rd & Red Hawk Ln
- Tree Down, road closed: 11300 block 1st Street