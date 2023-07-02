2022 Storm Alert Weather Day SAWD

First responders are busy Sunday following a second day of severe weather. 

Across the Tennessee Valley, there are reports of wires and trees down. 

In Chattanooga, the Chattanooga Fire Department is across the city responding to weather-related calls. The Tri-State Mutual Aid Association has also responded to assist CFD.

Here's a growing list of storm related incidents in the area:

Apison/Collegedale: 

- Wires Down: Trafalgar Ct

- Wires Down: Intersection of Tucker Rd & Landrum Dr.

- Wires Down: Jackson Rd & Red Hawk Ln

- Tree Down, road closed: 11300 block 1st Street

