The City of Chattanooga’s Sports Authority Board received updated developments of the new Chattanooga Lookouts Stadium that will be home to the old Wheland Foundry and U.S Pipe site on Thursday.
Renderings showed the placement of where the stadium will be. If the batter is at home plate, they will be directly facing downtown and the umpire’s back will be towards I-24.
Jim Irwin, Master Developer of the new Chattanooga Lookouts Stadium, said the new placement of the lookout’s stadium is slightly off from where it was going to be originally placed.
Without the change, it would have been impossible to keep some of the history of the site.
"The Wheland Foundry site provides a tremendous opportunity to incorporate some fantastic existing structure that the buildings we have been able to incorporate into the design are stunning and one of the things I think will particular stadium world class and different than any minor league stadium,” Irwin said.
He said connecting the Tennessee Riverwalk around the stadium will help make it unique as well.
Irwin said for the last few months, he has been working with a baseball stadium architect to understand how the stadium should be constructed.
That knowledge will eventually be passed down to a local architect.
“The idea is we have an RFQ out and it will be out for about the next month. At the end of the that, we will look at the qualifications of local firms, make a recommendation to the sports authority who will then select the local executive architect,” Irwin said.
Irwin says a 10-month designing process will start right after that.
“The first phase, schematic design, takes three to four months and at the completion of that early stage the next big step in this process is selecting a local construction manager. Which will be another publicly available process,” Irwin said.
The chosen construction manager will work side-by-side with the architect to help complete the designs.
Irwin expects to have the first budget estimate by early fall and anticipates construction to start before the end of the year.
The stadium will be ground level so that people can enjoy it even when games are not being played.
“We are studying lots of different options for mixed use buildings that would kind of go around the stadium as a part of that first phase of private development,” Irwin said.
There are traffic studies and others studies being done to maximize the 120 acres surrounding the stadium.
The stadium is still expected to be complete by April of 2025.