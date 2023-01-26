Zoo will feed bugs named after you ex to animals for Valentine's Day

This Valentine's Day the Honolulu Zoo is offering a unique gift for the special - or maybe not-so-special-person in your life.
For a $5, $10, or $20 donation, you can name a mealworm, cricket, or veggie after an ex -- or anyone -- and the zoo will feed it to an animal.
That person will also get a digital valentine's day card letting them know they were a snack.
If you want to shell out one hundred dollars, the zoo will even create a personalized video showing the animal eating the treat.
You can purchase a so-called "Love Bite" on the Honolulu zoo's website until midnight on Valentine's Day.