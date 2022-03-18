Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that 130 people have been rescued from the bombed theater in the city of Mariupol so far.
Hundreds of people were taking shelter at the theater when it was bombed on Wednesday.
Speaking on Ukrainian TV, Zelensky said that rescue operations are continuing at the site despite the difficulties.
However, hundreds of people are still under the rubble in Mariupol, Zelensky added.
Earlier on Friday, officials from the Donetsk region and Kyiv said they had no further update on how many people had survived the attack. On Thursday, Ukraine’s human rights commissioner Liudmyla Denisova said there was no update on figures released, which reported 130 people rescued from a total of 1,300 people believed to have been sheltering in the building.
Zelensky also warned that it will be Western leaders’ moral defeat if Ukraine does not receive advanced weapons.
“We still have no missile defense. We do not have enough fighter planes,” Zelensky said.“We shall call even louder on certain Western leaders and remind them that this will be their moral defeat if Ukraine does not receive the advanced weapons that will save the lives of thousands of our people,” Zelensky continued.
“Russian missiles are not going to be defeated by certain hunting guns that they are trying to sell us sometimes,” he said.
On Ukraine’s bid to become a member of the European Union, Zelensky said, “We will become a full member of the EU and every civil servant is working towards this 24/7.”