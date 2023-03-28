Police say the Nashville school shooter legally bought seven firearms in recent years and hid the guns from their parents before the attack at a Christian school where the suspect killed three children and three adults. Police on Tuesday said the shooter did not specifically target their victims during the shooting at The Covenant School on Monday. The suspect, Audrey Hale, was a former student at the school. Authorities say Hale was not on their radar before the attack. Police say Hale was under a doctor’s care for an undisclosed emotional disorder.