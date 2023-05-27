'The Conjuring' home

The home is located at 1677 Round Top Road in Burrillville, Rhode Island.

 
The spirits are calling, are you brave enough to answer? 

'The Conjuring' house is the newest overnight added to the list of available horror film homes. 

The Rhode Island house made famous by the 2013 horror film, "The Conjuring," is now letting people camp on its grounds in an experience it calls "ghamping" (ghost, plus camping, equals ghamping).

The Conjuring House is located in the northwestern corner of the Ocean State, not far from the Massachusetts border, in the small town of Burrillville. The remote farm house is said to be haunted, with reports over the decades of paranormal activity and ghost sightings.

The website explains,

"Our new GHamping experience will take you beyond the walls of The Conjuring House and immerse you in the land for an unforgettable overnight investigation within the walls of our 3-4 person tents," the website notes. "With only 8 sites available, these are the perfect base for your overnight adventure in this iconic location. Visitors are to bring their own equipment to investigate what might await in the darkness because this excursion is sure to test your capacity to experience the paranormal."

Eight sites are available each with their own fright factor rating.

There are twenty dates open for booking from June to October, which range in cost from $300 to $400.

"The Conjuring" film didn't feature this home itself, but was inspired by the story of the Perron family who lived there in the 1970s. The family is said to have experienced frightening run-ins with the supernatural world while living there.

"Our family lived among the dead for a decade. The farm, known to us as the old Arnold Estate, was where we all came to understand that we are not alone and there is something beyond our mortal existence, though none of us can tell you precisely what is or where we go after death."

The house also offers tours, investigations, private events and more in addition to the camping.

This mystical farmhouse offers visitors an opportunity to engage with authentic paranormal activity and is considered one of the most active paranormal locations in the world.

You can learn more on its website here.

