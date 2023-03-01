Woman in custody after hourslong standoff that followed the shooting of three officers, authorities say

Authorities say an hourslong standoff at a Missouri home that followed the shooting of three officers is over and a woman found in the house was taken into custody.
A deceased man was also found in the home, according to state authorities.
The three Kansas City, Missouri, police officers were hospitalized after being shot while executing a search warrant Tuesday night, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said.
Authorities have not said who fired the shots that injured the officers.
The officers' injuries were not life-threatening and they were able to talk from their hospital beds, Graves said.
"That's the best situation under these circumstances that I could hope for," the chief said. "That our officers are alert, they're awake and they're talking."
The officers were part of a tactical response team executing the warrant at a home shortly after 9:30 p.m. local time, Graves said. Graves did not provide details about the investigation or the warrant.
Police knocked and identified themselves and were met with gunfire when they tried to breach the door, she said.
Officers returned fire, but it is unclear how many shots they fired or if they hit the gunman or anyone else in the home, the chief said.
What followed was a standoff around the home that lasted for hours and involved the help of at least one other Missouri police department as well as the state's highway patrol.
SWAT members from the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived on scene early Wednesday morning, the agency said on Twitter.
The highway patrol's SWAT team, with help from FBI SWAT members, secured the house Wednesday evening, it said.
"A male was found deceased & a female was located alive with no injuries. She is in police custody," the highway patrol said.
Authorities have not said how the man died and it was unclear as of Wednesday night who fired at the three Kansas City officers.
Investigators were continuing to process the scene Wednesday night and the probe is ongoing.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a tweet late Tuesday night he was praying for the officers injured.
"We've been reminded too much lately in Kansas City how dangerous police work can be," he said. "I am praying for a full recovery for our three officers injured this evening and that everyone on duty gets home to their families safely."
