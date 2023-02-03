URBANDALE, IA (KCCI) - A funeral home worker in Iowa got quite a shock when a woman who was thought to have dead-- turned out to still be very much alive.
A report from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals says a resident at Glen Oaks Alzheimer's Special Care Center was placed in hospice care on December 28 and pronounced dead at six the morning on January 3 by a licensed practical nurse.
The DIA report says a funeral director picked up the woman -- who was thought to be dead -- at the Urbandale facility just after 7:30, reported there were no signs of life, zipped up the resident in a cloth bag, and dropped her body off here at the Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory within the hour.
The DIA report says a funeral home employee unzipped the bag, saw the woman's chest moving -- and then she gasped for air.
"Just so you know, this female was transported there deceased, and she is not. they are in the chapel, and she is on a cot," is what's the call from an EMS worker explained after a funeral home employee called 911.
The state's report says they were able to record a pulse and breathing, but there was no eye movement and no verbal response.
The woman was taken to a hospital and then back to the nursing home, were she died less than two days later with her family at her side, according to the report.
The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals issued two state violations to the nursing home, totaling $10,000.