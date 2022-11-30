Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos meets with House January 6 committee

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection interviewed Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Wednesday in a sign the panel is interested in learning about potential efforts Donald Trump took to overturn the 2020 presidential election even long after President Joe Biden took office.
"Today I met with the January 6th Select Committee after previously receiving a subpoena for my testimony," Vos said in a statement Wednesday night. "I did not have any involvement with the events of January 6, 2021. My meeting with the Select Committee was brief, and I answered their questions regarding Wisconsin's 2020 Presidential Election."
The interview comes after the Republican lawmaker sued the panel in September to try and block the subpoena for his testimony.
Vos said in the suit that the committee wanted to question him about a conversation he had with former President Donald Trump in July after the state courts blocked the use of some absentee ballot drop boxes, and Trump "requested Speaker Vos take future actions."
"The Committee is demanding Speaker Vos appear for a deposition to answer questions irrelevant to the Committee's investigation, with virtually no notice, in the closing days of his reelection campaign, merely because of the Committee's public relations scheme," his lawsuit says.
Vos tried to challenge the House committee's authority in court and argued the subpoena "seeks to infringe on Speaker Vos' legislative immunity" from lawsuits.
Similar lawsuits from other House witnesses had not been successful or had not been decided yet.
Vos' Wednesday interview was first reported by NBC News.
This headline and story have been updated with additional developments Wednesday.
