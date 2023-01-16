A couple in Wears Valley, Tennessee recently had a unique and heartwarming wedding ceremony. On a cold winter day, the bride and groom said their vows in the snow.
The bride, Sha, and groom, Nathan, had been planning their wedding for months. But when the day finally arrived, they were met with a surprise. It had snowed overnight, and the couple decided to take advantage of the beautiful winter wonderland.
The couple exchanged their vows in the snow, surrounded by their closest family and friends. The bride wore a white dress and the groom wore a black suit. The ceremony was made even more special by the snowflakes that were falling all around them.
After the ceremony, the couple and their guests celebrate with a reception at a nearby restaurant. The couple shared their first dance as husband and wife in the snow.
Sha and Nathan's wedding was truly a unique and special occasion. They will always remember the day they said their vows in the snow.
Hale Entertainment & Photography were there to capture this beautiful moment.