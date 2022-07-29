Will Smith is "deeply remorseful" about slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in March.
Will Smith addresses Oscars slap in new video
Pinkett Smith suffers hair loss due to alopecia, an autoimmune condition that can lead to hair loss.
In his video, Smith also answers the question as to whether or not his wife, after rolling her eyes at Rock's joke, had asked him to do something in that moment by saying she did not.
He also apologizes to her, their children, and his fellow Academy Award nominees in the post.
Smith says he "spent the last three months replaying and understanding the nuance and the complexities of what happened in that moment."
"I'm not going to try to unpack all of that right now, but I can say to all of you, there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment," he says. "There's no part of me that thinks that is the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults."
Smith adds that it hurts him to know that he didn't live up to the image people had of him.
"Disappointing people is my central trauma," he says." I hate when I let people down so it hurts."
Smith directs a message to his supporters, saying he's committed "to putting light and love and joy into the world."
"If you hang on I promise we'll be able to be friends again," he concludes.
The Academy has sanctioned Smith by banning him from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years.
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
