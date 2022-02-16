LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 20: Alejandro Castaneda of Nevada gets a bottle of water and a bucket of popcorn before seeing a movie at AMC Town Square 18 on August 20, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. AMC Theatres reopened more than 100 of its movie theaters across the United States today, with new safety precautions in place, for the first time since closing in March because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In celebration of its 100th anniversary, the world's largest theater chain is welcoming guests back with a "Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices" promotion for one day by offering 15-cent tickets to classic and previously-released films and USD 5 concession items. Starting on August 21, older movies will be shown for USD 5 a ticket. According to AMC, enhanced cleaning and safety protocols include disinfecting theaters before each show, mandatory face coverings for employees and customers, upgraded air filtration systems where possible, and high-touch points cleaned throughout the day. Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes are available throughout the theaters, auditoriums are at 40 percent capacity or less, and concession menus have been simplified for shorter lines and quicker service. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)