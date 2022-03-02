(CNN) - The White House on Wednesday unveiled a plan to move the nation to a new stage of the pandemic where Covid-19 "does not disrupt our daily lives," while also preparing the nation for any new variants that may emerge.
featured
White House lays out a future where Covid-19 'does not disrupt our daily life' in plan for pandemic's next stage
- CNN
-
-
The National Covid-19 Preparedness Plan, which will require additional funding from Congress, is focused on spending on treatments for Covid-19, preparing for new variants, keeping schools and businesses open and continuing the effort to vaccinate the nation and the world.
"This plan lays out the roadmap to help us fight Covid-19 in the future as we move America from crisis to a time when Covid-19 does not disrupt our daily lives and is something we prevent, protect against and treat," a summary of the plan shared with CNN reads.
"We look to a future when Americans no longer fear lockdowns, shutdowns, and our kids not going to school. It's a future when the country relies on the powerful layers of protection we have built and invests in the next generation of tools to stay ahead of this virus."
The plan includes an effort to vaccinate children under 5 years of age if the US Food and Drug Administration issues its authorization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends vaccination for that group. It includes increasing vaccine and test manufacturing capacity, the "Test to Treat" initiative announced by President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address and help for Americans experiencing long-term effects of the virus.
Efforts to prepare for new variants include improving data collection capabilities, supporting expedited review of variant-specific vaccines and treatments, while adding at-home tests, antiviral pills, and masks to the strategic national stockpile.
The administration is also working with Congress to prevent school and business shutdowns through supplies, guidance, and tests, plus tools to improve ventilation and air filtration, paid sick leave for workers who need to miss work due to a case of Covid-19, engagement with education and early care providers, and the federal government leading by example by returning to the workplace next month.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Tags
Recommended for you
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
Restaurant fails inspection after rodent droppings seen throughout building
-
UPDATE: Crews rescue 2 missing men in cave on Lookout Mtn.
-
Fights end with fatal shooting
-
Target boosts its starting pay for some jobs to $24 an hour
-
4-year-old's 'case of the Mondays' caught on video
-
It's 5:00 a.m. in Kyiv. If you're just joining us on Sunday, here's what you need to know
-
The teenager that tracked Elon Musk's jet is now tracking Russian oligarchs
-
Trains stopped for twelve hours during cave rescue
-
Burned ship carrying Audis, Porsches, Bentleys and Lamborghinis has now sunk
-
FACT CHECK: Biden's 2022 State of the Union address