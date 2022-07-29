White House communications director Kate Bedingfield makes 'last-minute' decision to stay in her role

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield is staying on in her role, a surprise decision coming after the White House announced she would be leaving, multiple sources told CNN.
Bedingfield shared her decision in a note sent to her colleagues Friday afternoon. Bedingfield writes in the note, obtained by CNN, that Friday was supposed to be her last day at the White House, but that "after much thought, discussion and reflection, I've decided to stay."
"I'm not done here and there is so much more good work to do with all of you. I couldn't be happier and more excited about this awesome — if admittedly last-minute! — development," she wrote. "The work is too important and too energizing and I have a lot of gas left in the tank."
According to a source familiar with the situation, Bedingfield was initially supposed to have her last day be last Friday. But that got extended by a week after President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.