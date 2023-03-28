Police say the Nashville school shooter legally bought seven firearms in recent years and hid the guns from their parents before killing three children and three adults at a Christian school. Police on Tuesday said the shooter did not specifically target their victims during the shooting at The Covenant School on Monday. The victims included three 9-year-olds and the head of the school. Shooter Audrey Hale was a former student at the school. Authorities say Hale was not known to them before the attack. Police say Hale was under a doctor’s care for an undisclosed emotional disorder.