Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on her nomination to the Supreme Court by President Joe Biden.
If confirmed, Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.
The hearings are expected to begin at 11:00am, with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson expected to give her opening statement Monday afternoon.
Her confirmation hearings for the highest court in the United States will mark the fourth time Jackson has appeared before the Senate Judiciary, having sought and achieved confirmation for prior roles.
Jackson, a Harvard Law graduate who grew up in Miami, has served less than a year in her current role on the DC US Circuit Court of Appeals.
Before that, she was a judge on DC's federal trial court for eight years. She also vice-chaired the US Sentencing Commission between 2010 and 2014.
All three roles required her to sit for Senate confirmation testimony -- in hearings that featured a more low-key tone than what is expected this week.