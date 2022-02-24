Russia launched an unprecedented military invasion Thursday that has already left dozens dead, prompting Western leaders to condemn Moscow and vow unity with Kyiv.
The assault began hours before dawn with a series of missile attacks against locations near the capital Kyiv, as well as the use of long-range artillery against the city of Kharkiv, near the Russian border.
It quickly spread across central and eastern Ukraine as Russian forces attacked the country from three sides.
President Biden makes remarks about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.