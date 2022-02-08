Watch live coverage as the nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards are announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan.
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
UPDATE: Family remembers the life of Soddy Daisy student in fatal crash on Friday
-
Venue Church pastor admits to 'inappropriate relationship' with employee, returns after sabbatical
-
HCSO investigates a fatal crash on Hixson Pike Saturday afternoon
-
UPDATE: 2-day-old believed to be dead after TN Amber Alert, mother found dead
-
Employees seen not washing hands causes restaurant to almost fail inspection
-
UPDATE: Alabama Coroner's Office confirms body found is missing Chattanooga man
-
UPDATE: Gadd Road crash claims one life
-
N. Georgia InstaCart driver follows instincts and potentially saves customer's life
-
UPDATE: Janet Hinds sentenced to 11 years in 2019 death of CPD officer
-
New billion-dollar fly-in luxury resort and residential community planned for Sequatchie Valley