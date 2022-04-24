Want to get paid $10K to eat tacos? You could be the next ‘Chief Taco Officer’

A Texas-based food delivery service is offering taco fans a job to find some of the best street tacos in the state.
Favor, a food delivery service, is hiring someone to be its “Chief Taco Officer.”
According to the company, the new CTO will travel across the Lone Star State to discover and review select tacos.
Favor’s job listing reports it will pay $10,000 for the role with dates listed for June and July. The person who gets the job will get free food, accommodations, transportation and free delivery for a year.