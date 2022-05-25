Gunman at a Texas elementary school kills 19 students and two adults before being fatally shot, officials say

A woman reacts outside the SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.

 Marco Bello/Reuters

There were 12 victims in total with 19 of the victims being children and 2 being adults.

The victims have been identified. The children were the following:

  • Annabelle Guadalupe
  • Tess Mata
  • Neveah Bravo
  • Rojelio Torres
  • Jailah Nicole Siguero
  • Makenna Elrod
  • Miranda Mathis
  • Jose Flores Jr.
  • Maite Yuleana
  • Lexi Rubio
  • Jayce Carmelo Luevanos
  • Eliahana Torres
  • Ellie Garcia
  • Alithia Ramirez
  • Amerie Jo Garza
  • Uziyah Garcia
  • Jackie Cazares

The two teachers were 17-year-old Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia.

 