There were 12 victims in total with 19 of the victims being children and 2 being adults.
The victims have been identified. The children were the following:
- Annabelle Guadalupe
- Tess Mata
- Neveah Bravo
- Rojelio Torres
- Jailah Nicole Siguero
- Makenna Elrod
- Miranda Mathis
- Jose Flores Jr.
- Maite Yuleana
- Lexi Rubio
- Jayce Carmelo Luevanos
- Eliahana Torres
- Ellie Garcia
- Alithia Ramirez
- Amerie Jo Garza
- Uziyah Garcia
- Jackie Cazares
The two teachers were 17-year-old Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia.