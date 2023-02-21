US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration had concerns that Beijing is considering stepping up its partnership with Moscow by supplying the Russian military with "lethal support" as Russia prepares for an expected new offensive.
"We've been watching this very closely," Blinken told CBS' "Face the Nation" from the MSC in an interview that aired Sunday.
"The concern that we have now is based on information we have that they're considering providing lethal support, and we've made very clear to them that that would cause a serious problem for us and in our relationship."
Blinken also warned Wang "about the implications and consequences" if China increases its support for Russia's war effort, during a meeting between the two on the sidelines of the conference, according to a US readout.
A senior State Department official told reporters that Blinken "was quite blunt in warning about the implications and consequences of China providing material support to Russia or assisting Russia with systematic sanctions evasion."
US officials familiar with the intelligence told CNN earlier Saturday that the US has recently begun seeing "disturbing" trendlines in China's support for Russia's military, and there are signs that Beijing wants to "creep up to the line" of providing lethal military aid to Russia without getting caught.
Those officials would not describe in detail what intelligence the US has seen suggesting a recent shift in China's posture but said US officials had been concerned enough that they have shared the intelligence with allies and partners in Munich over the last several days.
At the MSC, Wang said China was "deeply concerned" by the extended crisis and was not adding "fuel to the fire" -- a phrase Beijing's diplomats have used in the past to accuse the US of perpetuating the conflict.
China's Foreign Ministry on Monday said the US, not China, was the one sending a "steady stream of weapons to the battlefield."
In an editorial Tuesday, state-run nationalist tabloid the Global Times hailed the friendship between China and Russia as "a positive asset of the world," and accused some in the West of attempting to use the conflict in Ukraine to "hijack" Sino-Russian relations.
"The United States has viewed the friendly relations between China and Russia with thick-tinted glasses from the very beginning," it said. "In fact, no matter whether the conflict between Russia and Ukraine broke out, the US does not want to see China and Russia develop close relations. The suspicion, provocation, and sabotage from Washington have never ceased."
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.