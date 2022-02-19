(CNN)The United States is resuming its avocado inspection program in Mexico's Michoacán state a week after imposing a temporary ban in response to a US inspector receiving a death threat.
The Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said Friday that it was working closely with Mexican authorities to enact enhanced safety measures for inspectors working in the fields.
Michoacán is the only state in Mexico authorized to export avocados to the United States, and approximately 80% of its avocados go to US markets.
The state's governor, Alfredo Ramirez Bedolla, said Friday he was pleased with the US government's decision to resume its avocado inspection program.
"With this decision we ensure the export of the fruit and give economic certainty to farmers and laborers," he tweeted.
