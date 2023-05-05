The labor market heated back up in April as employers added 253,000 jobs, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It's a surprising increase at a time when many indicators were pointing to a slowdown in the job market.
Economists were expecting job growth to decline for the third consecutive month and 180,000 jobs to be added, according to Refinitiv.
The unemployment rate fell to 3.4% from 3.5%.
This story is developing and will be updated.
