FILE - This frame grab from video shows al-Qaida's leader Ayman al-Zawahri in a videotape issued Saturday, Sept. 2, 2006. The leader of al-Qaida has called for attacks on Saudi Arabia after the kingdom's mass execution of 47 people in January, many of whom were tied to the terror group. Al-Zawahiri's comments came in a seven-minute audio recording released earlier this week and reported by a U.S.-based terror monitor, the SITE Intelligence Group, on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016. (militant photo via AP video, File)