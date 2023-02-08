UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced early Wednesday that Taveion and Traveion Rogers have been found safe.
Damelia Hurt, the boys' godmother, has turned herself in along with their mother, Felicia Wilson, on kidnapping charges.
#UPDATE: Good news to share here - Taveion and Traveion Rogers have been located in Jackson and are safe.
Felicia Wilson has turned herself in and is now in custody.
PREVIOUS: A woman has turned herself in to police Tuesday night amid the search for two missing boys from Madison County.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Damelia Hurt, the godmother of Taveion and Traveion Rogers, is in custody after an Amber Alert was issued.
#UPDATE: We've added an additional photo of Felicia Wilson, who is bound to a wheelchair.

Also, the three are no longer believed to be traveling in a silver Chevrolet Impala.
Also, the three are no longer believed to be traveling in a silver Chevrolet Impala.
Authorities are still looking for Taveion and Traveion, who may be with their noncustodial mother Felicia Wilson. They are no longer believed to be traveling in a silver Chevrolet Impala.
If you have any information, call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8430 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
PREVIOUS STORY: Authorities in Tennessee are searching for two children last seen in Jackson.
An Amber Alert was issued on Tuesday by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to find 17-year-old Taveion Rogers and 15-year-old Traveion Rogers.
A #TNAMBERAlert has been issued on behalf of @JacksonTNPolice for 17yo Taveion Rogers & 15yo Traveion Rogers, last seen in Jackson on Monday.
Taveion is 5’5”, 120 lbs. w/black hair & brown eyes.
Traveion is 5’3”, 123 lbs. w/black hair & brown eyes.
TBI officials said the brothers may be with their mother Felicia Wilson, and godmother Damelia Hurt.
Both women are wanted by Jackson police for kidnapping and are believed to be in an older model silver Chevy Impala.
Taveion is 5’5”, 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. The TBI reports he was last seen wearing a tan hoodie with black jeans.
Traveion is 5’3”, 123 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a black hoodie with black jeans.
If you have seen Taveion, Traveion, Wilson, or Hurt, call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8430 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.