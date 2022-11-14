UPDATE: Police have in custody a University of Virginia student suspected of fatally shooting three football players and wounding two other people late Sunday at the school's main campus in Charlottesville as a bus returned from a class field trip, school officials said.
The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., faces three charges of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony, UVA Police Chief Timothy Longo Sr. told reporters Monday morning as an hourslong manhunt came to an end and authorities lifted a lockdown order.
Those killed were Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry, all members of the UVA football team, university President Jim Ryan said. The two wounded students are being treated at UVA Medical Center, with one in critical condition and the other in good condition, he said, declining to name them.
"This is a sad, shocking and tragic day for our UVA community," Ryan said. "Let me say how deeply sorry I am for the victims and for their family and friends."
Authorities said Monday morning that multiple police departments are actively searching for Jones, including the use of a Virginia State Police helicopter.
Jones is listed on the university's athletics website as a football player in 2018, who as a freshman did not participate in any games.
CNN has reached out to campus police for more information.
UVA vice president and chief student affairs officer Robyn S. Hadley told students to "take the shelter in place commands seriously as the situation remains active."
"We have all received several shelter in place texts, and they are frightening," Hadley said in an email to UVA's student body.
"I am on grounds like many of you; I am sheltering in place and in direct touch with University leadership and UPD ... If you are not inside and safe, immediately seek safety," Hadley said, adding that multiple police jurisdictions were working to locate the suspect.
