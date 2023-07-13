UPDATE: The Secret Service has concluded its investigation into the small bag of cocaine found at the White House and has been unable to identify a suspect, according to a statement from the US Secret Service.
The Secret Service said FBI lab results from the packaging found “insufficient DNA” and could not retrieve any fingerprints.
Investigators were also unable to identify the particular moment or day when the baggie was left inside the West Wing cubby near the lower level entrance where it was discovered.
The cubbies where the small bag of cocaine was found is a blind spot for surveillance cameras, according to a source familiar with the investigation. While there’s surveillance around where the bag was found, cameras are not trained directly on the West Wing cubbies near the lower-level entrance where it was discovered, the source said, making it difficult to identify who left the bag behind.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre expressed confidence last week that Secret Service will “get to the bottom” of the incident.
The discovery of a powdery substance by Secret Service personnel conducting routine rounds of the building had prompted a brief evacuation as part of what the Secret Service described as “precautionary closures.”
The Secret Service briefed the House Oversight and Accountability Committee on the case Thursday morning. Leaving that briefing, GOP Rep. Tim Burchett told CNN the case was “the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”
“Y’all have all been to the White House. You give your Social Security number, you get, I mean, I’m sure they have facial identification and everything else, and to say that they don’t know who it is, to me, somebody should lose their job over this, a lot of people,” he said.
PREVIOUS: Lab testing for the substance found at the White House on Sunday has come back positive for cocaine, according to a person familiar with the matter.
CNN has reached out to the Secret Service for official confirmation.
Previous field testing showed a positive result for cocaine, but the substance was sent for further evaluation and testing, the Secret Service had said previously.
The substance was found near the ground floor entrance to the West Wing, the person said. The location is where staff-led tours of the White House pass through on their way into the building.
The substance was found near where guests are asked to leave their cell phones before proceeding into the West Wing.
Those tours typically only occur on weekends.
Sources had previously described the substance as a white powder found in a small, zipped bag. It was found by Secret Service personnel conducting routine rounds of the building.
The discovery of the substance on Sunday evening triggered a brief evacuation as part of what the Secret Service described as “precautionary closures.”
President Joe Biden was at Camp David over the weekend and returned to the White House Tuesday morning.
Officials have said they are working to determine who brought cocaine into the building.
This story has been updated with additional reporting.
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.