UPDATE: A missing man from Sevierville been found safe, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced on Friday.
Carl Palmer, 74, was at the center of a Silver Alert issued on Monday.
He was found safe in Georgia, the TBI said.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 74-year-old man from Sevierville.
Carl Palmer was last seen wearing a black jacket and jeans, the TBI said.
A #TNSilverAlert has been issued on behalf of the @SeviervillePD for 74 y/o Carl Palmer.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 13, 2023
Spot him? Call the Sevierville PD at 865-453-5506 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/bGuBJerMsb
Palmer has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.
He may be driving a green Ford Taurus with a missing passenger side window and TN tags 036BGBH.
Palmer is 5'10" and weighs 185 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes.
If you spot him, contact the Sevierville Police Department at 865-453-5506 or the TBI at call 1-800-TBI-FIND.