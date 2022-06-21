UPDATE: Mayor Tim Kelly has asked to meet with business owners on Station Street to discuss the recent shooting.
A manager at Westbound sent Local 3 News the email from Mayor Kelly's office requesting the meeting.
The email mentions that Chief Murphy will be invited to the meeting.
It is expected to take place later in July.
Local 3 News will update you as we learn more.
PREVIOUS UPDATE: In response to the shooting on Station Street that injured two women Blue Light's owner, Brian Joyce" shares a post on Facebook saying:
"It’s sad and shameful that some businesses on Station St. are exploiting a tragic shooting to score cheap political points against other businesses. Here at The Blue Light we’re too busy working with Police to solve a crime that no business on Station Street shares blame for, than to whine about it on social media. We encourage all businesses to do the same. If you’re concerned about safety, perhaps you should follow our lead and 1) Hire seven (7) licensed, trained security officers to patrol your premises at all times, 2) Spend less time spreading false & childish rumors about your neighbors, and more time working on your safety plan, and 3) Check your racism at the door and acknowledge the fact that just because The Blue Light’s customers don’t resemble your 98% white clientele, we’re not necessarily a “safety concern.” It’s the same jealousy, racism & privilege we’ve seen on Station Street since Day 1, but to exploit it in a moment like this is shameful. Thankfully we and our customers at The Blue Light are above it. Stay strong, Chattanooga, and we’ll see you this weekend."
PREVIOUS STORY: Early Sunday morning, Chattanooga Police said in a press release that two women were shot as a result of an argument off Station Street on the southside of Downtown.
Shots rang out in the parking lot next to The Boneyard bar around 1 am and had non-life threatening injuries.
They indicated officers were already nearby when the shooting broke out because of their recently launched "Focused Deterrence Initiative," where additional officers are sent to areas of town that statistically have experienced a spike in crime.
The Boneyard issued a statement after the shooting saying they believe the suspect came out of one of the businesses located on Station Street.
Rhona Curtsinger, a woman who frequents that area said, "I've been impressed. Especially with this bar right here (Bluelight). I have seen 6 or 7 security guards out there."
Casey Allan Phillips doesn't think security is the root of the gun violence problem in that street. "The thing is I don't even know if it is necessarily bar security that would even make me feel better,' he said.
"It makes us really sad, but what are we doing about this? As people who live here in Chattanooga it shakes us up and it's heartbreaking," said Curtsinger.
The Boneyard in their statement said they want something to be done too. They called on Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, the City Attorney/Council, and the Beer Board to address the safety concerns in the area.
A spokesperson for Mayor Tim Kelly responded to the violence in a statement:
"We are continuing to work closely with CPD to address gun violence, and the Mayor is actively engaged in community conversations about creating a safer environment in the city's entertainment districts."
Residents are not only concerned, but devastated by the gun violence.
"I don't have words other than sadness," said Curtsinger.
Police said the suspects of the shooting got away. They are asking the public's help in finding them and want people with any information on who they might be to call 423-653-5100.