UPDATE: US regulators have fined Mars Wrigley, the maker of Snickers and Skittles, after two workers fell into a tank of chocolate at its Pennsylvania factory last June.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined the confectionery and chewing gum maker $14,500 for the incident, which it described as "serious" in a report.
"Employees of an outside employer, I.K. Stoltzfus Service Corp., cleaned tanks, including the Dove chocolate batching 20 micron tank, owned by the onsite/host employer, Mars Wrigley," the report said.
Mars Wrigley failed to provide the contractors with adequate safety training, the document added.
According to Penn Live, a local news site, firefighters rescued the workers by drilling a hole in the bottom of the tank and pulling them out. The chocolate was about waist-high, it reported.
Mars Wrigley did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.
PREVIOUS STORY: Two people were rescued after falling into a tank full of chocolate at the Mars M&M factory in Pennsylvania Thursday, officials said.
Both patients were transported to the hospital, Assistant Supervisor Nick Schoenberger of Lancaster County 911 Dispatch told CNN.
"One patient was transported by ground and one person was transported by helicopter," Schoenberger said.
The extent of their injuries is unknown.
"Fire crews have eliminated pulling them straight out of a tank," Brad Wolfe, communications supervisor for Lancaster County 911 dispatch, told CNN earlier on Thursday. "They have to cut a hole in the side of the tank to get them out," he said.
Wolfe said that it's unclear how the people fell into the chocolate tank.
No injuries have been reported at this time, according to Wolfe.
A Mars Wrigley spokesperson told CNN: "We are actively managing the situation and our primary focus is supporting emergency teams on site."
