UPDATE: Months after they had a public back and forth, JoJo Siwa is voicing her disappointment with Candace Cameron Bure.
The singer/dancer, 19, posted on her verified Instagram about Bure after the former "Full House" star talked to the Wall Street Journal about her work with the faith-based channel, Great American Family.
When asked if the Great American Family will include LGBTQ storylines in their projects, Cameron Bure said, "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core."
Siwa identifies as queer and shared a screen grab of a headline which read, "Candace Cameron Bure's plans for new cable channel: No gays."
"Honestly, I can't believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press," Siwa wrote. "This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."
In July Siwa posted a video on TikTok that went viral in which she shared a photo of Cameron Bure as the "rudest celebrity" she had ever met, later revealing she had felt ignored by the star at an event when she was a child and tried to meet her.
Cameron Bure responded in a video on her verified Instagram account explaining that she was "shocked" by the designation and said everything was "all good" after the pair connected and discussed it.
Siwa wasn't the only one upset by Cameron Bure's recent comment.
Actress Hilarie Burton slammed her and Bill Abbott, chief executive of Great American Media, for "bigotry."
"That guy and his network are disgusting," Burton tweeted. "You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples."
CNN has reached out to reps for Bure and Great American Media for comment.
PREVIOUS STORY: Candace Cameron Bure has moved on from being Hallmark Channel's queen of holiday movies.
In a recently published interview with the Wall Street Journal, the actress talked about leaving that cable channel to work with another, the faith based Great American Family.
"My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them," Bure told the publication. "I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment."
Cameron Bure, who describes herself as a devout Christian, is serving as the chief creative officer for the channel and producing religious titles as part of her "Candace Cameron Bure Presents" banner.
Bill Abbott, chief executive of Great American Media, oversees the new network.
He was formerly chief executive of Crown Media Family Networks, the parent company of the Hallmark Channel, and he helped guide Cameron Bure's career there.
As the article points out, while co-hosting "The View" (she signed on to do the show in 2015 and left in 2016), Cameron Bure defended an Oregon bakery's controversial decision to not make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.
While with Hallmark, Abbott refused to run commercials for the wedding-planning website Zola that featured two brides kissing, which leads to the question of whether Great American Family will include LGBTQ storylines in their projects.
"I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," Cameron Bure told the Journal.
Abbott was more circumspect.
"It's certainly the year 2022, so we're aware of the trends," he said. "There's no whiteboard that says, 'Yes, this' or 'No, we'll never go here.'"
