UPDATE: Two men who allegedly cheated to win a competitive fishing competition have pleaded guilty to charges, including cheating, according to the Cuyahoga County Office of the Prosecutor.
PREVIOUS STORY: Two anglers accused of stuffing fish in an attempt to win thousands of dollars at an Ohio fishing tournament last month have been charged, authorities announced Wednesday.
The would-be tournament winners, Jacob Runyan and Chase Cominsky, were indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury on one charge each of cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools, and the unlawful ownership of wild animals, prosecutors said.
"I take all crime very seriously, and I believe what these two individuals attempted to do was not only dishonorable but also criminal," Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley said in a news release.
Runyan and Cominsky were disqualified from the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament after it was discovered their fish were stuffed with lead weights and fish fillets -- a moment documented in several videos shared on social media. If they had been declared the winners of the event, they would have received nearly $29,000.
The tournament's director found 10 weights inside the fish -- eight 12-ounce weights and two 8-ounce weights -- in addition to several walleye filets, prosecutors allege.
Jason Fischer, the director, previously told CNN he was immediately suspicious when one team's fish weighed almost twice what he expected they would at the Cleveland championship weigh-in.
After hearing the crowd grumbling and questioning the numbers himself, Fischer felt the fish and then sliced one open with a knife, only to find what he said was a lead ball.
Video of the discovery went viral, and the cheating scandal has rocked the competitive fishing world.
On Tuesday, authorities seized Cominsky's boat used in the fishing tournament as well as his boat trailer, according to prosecutors.
Neither Runyan nor Cominsky responded to CNN's previous requests for comment, and it wasn't immediately clear if either man had legal representation.
PREVIOUS STORY: There's something fishy going on in the competitive fishing world.
The would-be winners of almost $29,000 at an Ohio fishing tournament were disqualified on Friday, after it was discovered their fish were stuffed with lead weights and fish fillets.
Jason Fischer, director of the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament, told CNN he was immediately suspicious when one team's fish weighed almost twice what he expected they would at the Cleveland championship weigh-in.
The walleye in the bucket looked like they should each weigh around 4 pounds, but the total weight indicated they would have to be at least 7 pounds each, he said.
"I thought, there's just no way," he said. "I could also hear the crowd grumbling, like 'no way, there's no way.' "
"I physically felt the fish, I could feel hard objects inside the fish," he said.
The moment when Fischer discovered the alleged cheating was documented in several now-viral videos posted on social media, showing Fischer, surrounded by competitors, slice open the fish with a knife and pull out what he said was a lead ball. Jacob Runyan, one member of the two-person team who allegedly cheated, stood by silently watching in one video Fischer shared with CNN.
"We got weights in fish," Fischer shouted. The crowd lobbed insults at Runyan.
"You just lost everything," one person is heard saying to the angler. The video also shows Fischer telling Runyan to leave and telling the crowd not to touch him.
Runyan and his teammate, Chase Cominsky, were set to win a $28,760 prize, Fischer told CNN. The prize money at each tournament he hosts comes from the entry fee each angler pays to compete.
Fischer hosts around eight tournaments over the course of the year, drawing competitors from Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, he said. Competitors face off to see who can achieve the highest total weight for a bucket of five walleyes caught in Lake Erie.
Neither Runyan nor Cominsky responded to CNN's request for comment.
Fischer said tournament officials are in touch with local authorities.
Stephanie O'Grady, media and outreach specialist at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, told CNN the department collected evidence Friday and is preparing a report for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.
"As this is an open investigation, we have no further comment at this time," she wrote in an email to CNN.
Fischer was "absolutely disgusted" when he discovered the alleged cheating, he said. "This is a family atmosphere," he said. "We all take pride in this sport."
"Everyone sacrifices so much" to stage and compete in tournaments, he said.
Orchestrating the large event takes precious time away from his family, he added. "For someone to essentially cheat them out of not only money but family time, I can't believe that they would."
Fischer said he knew Runyan and Cominsky from other tournaments, noting they won several tournaments previously.
But he said they won't be competing at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament again anytime soon.
"They would never be able to fish at mine," he said.
