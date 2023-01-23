Tyre Nichols' family has watched video of his arrest by Memphis police just days before his death, city officials say

A police chief in Memphis, Tennessee, says police officers will face disciplinary action after a 29-year-old Black driver died following a traffic stop. Tyre D. Nichols’ death earlier this month has sparked outrage in the community, with relatives accusing police of beating Nichols and causing him to suffer a heart attack. Authorities have said Nichols experienced a medical emergency after running from officers. Officials said a cause of death has not yet been determined. Police Chief CJ Davis on Sunday said the department is serving notice to the officers involved concerning policy violations. Davis says the process is expected to be completed later this week.