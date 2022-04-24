Tuesday marks the anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster

Tuesday is the grim anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.
On April 26, 1986, an explosion tore through Chernobyl's No. 4 reactor near Pripyat, Ukraine, killing more than 30 people.
Countless others have died from radiation symptoms in the years since, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency and the World Health Organization.
In late February, during the first week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the plant and its surrounding territory fell into the hands of Russian troops, who withdrew a month later.