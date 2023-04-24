Tucker Carlson out at Fox News

Fox News and Tucker Carlson, the right-wing extremist who hosted the network's highly rated 8pm hour, have severed ties, the network said in a stunning announcement Monday.
The announcement came one week after Fox News settled a monster defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million over the network's dissemination of election lies.
Fox News said that Carlson's last show was Friday, April 21.
Carlson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his departure.
This is a developing story...
