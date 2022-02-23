A phone screen displays the Truth Social app in Washington, DC, on February 21, 2022. - Donald Trump's new social media app started a gradual rollout late February 21st and should be "fully operational" by late March, potentially raising the former president's profile more than a year after he was banned by major platforms. Trump has described Truth Social as an alternative to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, all of which banned him following the assault on the US Capitol by his supporters on January 6, 2021. The former president has been accused of inciting his followers to use force in a bid to overturn the result of the 2020 election. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)