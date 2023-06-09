The indictment unsealed Friday against former President Donald Trump details how many documents the FBI seized when it executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago on August 8, 2022, as well as what kind of classification markings the documents had.
A total of 75 documents were seized by FBI agents from a storage room at the estate. Of those, 11 were marked “Top Secret,” 36 were marked “Secret” and 28 were marked “Confidential,” the indictment says.
The federal indictment unsealed Friday tracks how boxes were moved throughout Mar-a-Lago after former President Donald Trump moved to his Florida club after he left the White House.
Boxes were initially stored in a ballroom at Mar-a-Lago, prosecutors alleged, before Trump aide Walt Nauta moved some of the boxes to a business center at the estate in March 2021.
According to the indictment, two people who worked for Trump discussed over text message whether they were able to move boxes holding classified documents.
Boxes were then allegedly moved to a bathroom.
In May, Trump allegedly directed that a storage room, which was accessible from several outside entrances — some of which were often kept open — be cleaned out for his boxes. The next month, more than 80 boxes were moved into the storage room.
Prosecutors allege former President Donald Trump took several steps to obstruct the investigation into his handling of classified documents, according to the federal indictment unsealed Friday.
Trump told his attorney to tell the Justice Department that he didn’t have the documents sought by the subpoena, prosecutors say in the indictment.
In addition, it alleges, Trump directed his aide Walt Nauta to move documents to hide them from Trump’s own attorneys and FBI agents, and even suggested to his lawyer to “hide or destroy documents” sought by the subpoena.
