NBC's TODAY Show is once again bringing the hottest names in music to Rockefeller Plaza.
Grammy Award-winning band Jonas Brothers will kick off the 2023 “Citi Concert Series on TODAY” Friday, May 12. The full star-studded lineup was announced this morning on NBC's TODAY.
This summer’s roster features performances by Niall Horan, Big Time Rush, Chance the Rapper, Kim Petras, Karol G, TWICE, Dan + Shay, Reneé Rapp, Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson, Jon Batiste and more. See the full lineup here: TODAY.com/Concerts. For the eighth consecutive year, Citi is the sponsor for the “Citi Concert Series on TODAY.”
Below is a list of the concerts scheduled-to-date, with additional performances to be announced in the coming weeks.
If you're in New York, you can attend the concerts by registering for Fan Passes on Friday, May 5th at TODAY.com/Concerts. Fan Passes give fans priority access to the show, ahead of General Admission. If you do not receive a Fan Pass, you can still join the General Admission line on the morning of the concert, and those fans will be admitted if space permits. The entrance is located at 48th Street and Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.
“Citi Concert Series on TODAY” Summer Lineup:
May
May 12 Jonas Brothers
June
June 2 Big Time Rush
June 9 Niall Horan
June 15 Chance The Rapper
June 23 Kim Petras
June 30 Karol G
July
July 5 Twice
July 21 Dan + Shay
July 28 Reneé Rapp
August
August 11 Kelsea Ballerini
September
September 1 Darius Rucker
TBD Dates
Kelly Clarkson
Jon Batiste