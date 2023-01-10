During National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and for National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Jan. 11, Secretary of State Tre Hargett is encouraging Tennesseans who have been a victim of human trafficking, stalking, domestic abuse, or any sexual offense to protect their address with the Safe at Home address confidentiality program.
“Right now, nearly 550 Safe at Home participants across the state are protecting themselves from becoming victims again by protecting their address,” said Secretary Hargett. “This program is free for victims of any age or gender who have been a victim of stalking, human trafficking, domestic abuse or any sexual offense.”
Under current Tennessee law, most state and local government records are available to the general public. These public records include home addresses and other identifying information, that make it easy for abusers to track victims.
When interacting with state and local governments or anyone who may potentially have their home address become a public record, Safe at Home provides victims with substitute addresses that they can use for legal purposes. These services include voter registration, driver's licenses, and assistance services.
The Safe at Home substitute address can be used by anyone in the household, including children, elderly parents, and new spouses.
“I’ve grown to appreciate the Safe at Home program simply because it keeps my residential address confidential,” said Safe at Home program participant Danette Mahabeer. “I don’t have to worry about my mail anymore. They are sorted and sent to me in a timely fashion. I just love the fact that the people behind the scenes really care about keeping me safe.”
The first step to enrolling in the Safe at Home program is to complete an application with one of the partnering agencies in your community. Their network of partners consists of state and local agencies and nonprofit organizations that can help provide counseling and shelter services to victims of domestic abuse and other crimes. A list of partnering agencies in all 95 counties is available on their website at SafeAtHomeTN.com.
Safe at Home was launched in 2019 and was expanded by the Tennessee State Legislature in 2021; they currently serve more than 580 victims in 43 counties across Tennessee. There is no cost to participate in the Safe at Home program.
For more information about the Safe at Home program or to find a partner agency in your community, visit SafeAtHomeTN.com or call 615-253-3043.