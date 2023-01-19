UPDATE: A woman reported missing out of Cleveland has been found, police have announced.
The Cleveland Police Department said officers were able to contact 29-year-old Megan Bowers on Thursday and determined that she was safe.
Bowers was reportedly last seen by family in December and was reported missing last week.
PREVIOUS STORY: On Wednesday, the family of Megan Bowers filed a missing person report with the Cleveland Police Department (CPD).
Megan was last seen in the Mouse Creek Road area of Cleveland, in December 2022. She is a 29-year-old white female with brown hair and eyes, standing at 5’7” and weighing 130 lbs. She was reported to have had no phone, no bags, and no identification.
The photos provided may not reflect her current appearance, but she does have a Stitch (Lilo & Stitch) tattoo on her shoulder and a bow tattoo on her ring finger.
If you have any information regarding Megan's whereabouts, please contact Detective Landolt at the Bradley County 911 Center (423-728-7311).