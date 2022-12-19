UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says that the missing one-year-old Roberto Godinez III has been found safe.
The child was at the center of a state-wide AMBER Alert Monday.
The TBI says that the suspect in the kidnapping, Roberto Godinez II, remains at large.
PREVIOUS STORY: Monday morning, the TBI issued an AMBER Alert for 1-year-old Roberto Godinez III for the Fayetteville Police Department.
Official say the child may be with Roberto Godinez II in a damaged, dark grey 2015 Chrysler 200 with Tennessee tags.
An AMBER Alert has been issued on behalf of the Fayetteville Police Dept for 1y/o year-old Roberto Godinez III.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 19, 2022
He may be w/Roberto Godinez II, and they may be traveling in a dark gray 2015 Chrysler 200 w/ TN tag D055UT w/front end damage.
Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/IphMycU0GG
