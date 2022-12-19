Roberto Godinez III found safe

Roberto Godinez III

UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says that the missing one-year-old Roberto Godinez III has been found safe.

The child was at the center of a state-wide AMBER Alert Monday.

The TBI says that the suspect in the kidnapping, Roberto Godinez II, remains at large.

PREVIOUS STORY: Monday morning, the TBI issued an AMBER Alert for 1-year-old Roberto Godinez III for the Fayetteville Police Department.

Official say the child may be with Roberto Godinez II in a damaged, dark grey 2015 Chrysler 200 with Tennessee tags.

