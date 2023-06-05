 Skip to main content
UPDATE: FAA lifts Nashville airport ground stop

Nashville International Airport

Nashville International Airport (BNA)

 WSMV

NASHVILLE (WSMV) -The Federal Aviation Administration enforced a ground stop at the Nashville airport on Monday morning, according to BNA.

In an 11:00am update, the airport tweeted that aircraft are beginning to depart at BNA, but arrivals remain grounded.

“11 a.m. UPDATE: Aircraft are beginning to depart at BNA. Arriving aircraft continue to be on a ground stop at their airport of origin,” BNA said.

The airport tweeted just before 10:30 a.m. that the grounding was because of an equipment issue.

