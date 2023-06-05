UPDATE: FAA lifts Nashville airport ground stop

NASHVILLE (WSMV) -The Federal Aviation Administration enforced a ground stop at the Nashville airport on Monday morning, according to BNA.
11:18 a.m. UPDATE: The FAA has lifted the ground stop at BNA. Please continue to check with your airline regarding your flight status. Safe travels!— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) June 5, 2023
In an 11:00am update, the airport tweeted that aircraft are beginning to depart at BNA, but arrivals remain grounded.
“11 a.m. UPDATE: Aircraft are beginning to depart at BNA. Arriving aircraft continue to be on a ground stop at their airport of origin,” BNA said.
The airport tweeted just before 10:30 a.m. that the grounding was because of an equipment issue.
Due to an equipment issue in Memphis, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has enforced a ground stop for BNA. No aircraft are currently departing BNA. Please check the status of flights with your respective airline. pic.twitter.com/ffbfPDGrMl— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) June 5, 2023
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.