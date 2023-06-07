In a breakthrough for cold case investigations, law enforcement agencies nationwide have turned to forensic genetic genealogy testing to uncover the identities of deceased individuals that have remained unknown despite exhaustive efforts by investigators.
This cutting-edge approach has shown promising results in recent years, rejuvenating investigations that had gone cold.
Recognizing the significance of specialized testing in solving DNA-related cold cases, the Tennessee General Assembly took action in 2022 by approving a one-time fund of $100,000.
This funding was designated for a DNA cold case initiative aimed explicitly at leveraging forensic genetic genealogy testing to identify the skeletal remains of victims.
Initially, fourteen potential cases under the jurisdiction of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) met the criteria for this groundbreaking initiative.
Following evaluation, agents chose ten of these cases to undergo DNA extraction and sequencing through the expertise of Othram Inc., a private laboratory located in Woodlands, Texas.
In December, agents carefully transported a portion of the skeletal remains from each of the ten cases to Othram Inc., where the advanced DNA extraction and sequencing processes were conducted. This vital step allowed investigators to access crucial genetic information embedded within the bones, providing a potential breakthrough in these long-standing mysteries.
You can see an updated list of the cases submitted for testing here, along with information about the date and location each unidentified victim was found.