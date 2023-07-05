The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Henderson County at the request of District Attorney General Jody Pickens.
The incident occurred on Tuesday when two Henderson County Sheriff's Office deputies were serving a warrant at a residence on Ables Lane in Lexington, TN.
According to preliminary information, the deputies encountered an individual around 4:15 p.m. The situation escalated, leading to the individual assaulting one of the deputies with a knife.
In response, both deputies discharged their service weapons, resulting in the individual being struck and pronounced deceased at the scene. The deceased individual has been identified as Frankie J. Cope (DOB: 12/30/79) of Lexington.
One of the deputies sustained injuries and received on-site treatment. TBI agents are conducting an independent investigation, gathering evidence, and conducting interviews to determine the events that led to the shooting.
It is important to note that the TBI's role is to establish facts and not to justify an officer's actions.
The TBI does not disclose the officers' identities and defers questions about them to the respective department.
For updates on the investigation, you can visit TBINewsroom.com