A Nashville high schooler was arrested Monday after a gun was found in his backpack.
East High School administrators found the 9-millimeter handgun after a student tipped them off, according to police.
The 16-year-old refused to answer any questions about why he brought the gun to school or where he got the firearm, according to police.
He was charged with juvenile weapon possession and bringing a gun on school property.
