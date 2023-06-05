 Skip to main content
State Rep. Bill Beck ‘unexpectedly’ dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - State Representative Bill Beck (D-Nashville) unexpectedly passed away from a heart attack, according to the House Democratic Caucus.

Beck was first elected to the House in 2014. His legislative district has included parts of downtown Nashville, East Nashville, Germantown, Inglewood, Madison, Old Hickory, and portions of Donelson.

Several Tennessee officials have responded, including Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons of Nashville.

“Bill and I entered the legislature together, and it was a true honor to serve with and learn from him,” Clemmons said. “He was a source of advice, inspiration, and much-needed levity for me and many others at the most crucial moments.”

Beck leaves behind his wife, Pamela, and daughter, Meredith.

