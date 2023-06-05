State Rep. Bill Beck ‘unexpectedly’ dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - State Representative Bill Beck (D-Nashville) unexpectedly passed away from a heart attack, according to the House Democratic Caucus.
Beck was first elected to the House in 2014. His legislative district has included parts of downtown Nashville, East Nashville, Germantown, Inglewood, Madison, Old Hickory, and portions of Donelson.
Several Tennessee officials have responded, including Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons of Nashville.
“Bill and I entered the legislature together, and it was a true honor to serve with and learn from him,” Clemmons said. “He was a source of advice, inspiration, and much-needed levity for me and many others at the most crucial moments.”
We are incredibly saddened to hear that our colleague, Rep. Bill Beck, has unexpectedly passed away. Bill was a dedicated servant and powerful voice for the city of Nashville, a husband, father, and friend to everyone in the General Assembly.— Speaker Cameron Sexton (@CSexton25) June 4, 2023
.@MariaLeeTN and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Rep. Bill Beck, a faithful, dedicated public servant and friend. We pray God’s peace and comfort over his family and loved ones during this time.— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) June 5, 2023
Beck leaves behind his wife, Pamela, and daughter, Meredith.
