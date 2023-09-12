Search continues for Tamia Taylor who went missing after riverboat ride

Friends and family in Memphis are searching for a 21-year-old mother of two, Tamia Taylor from Hernando, Mississippi, who disappeared after taking a riverboat ride with friends.
It has been over 48 hours since Tamia Taylor's disappearance and there are still so many unanswered questions, but what we do know is that Taylor came to Memphis Saturday night from Hernando to meet up with three work friends and enjoy a cruise around 10:30 pm. She was last seen on the boat as it was pulling into the harbor.
Debra Taylor, Tamia's mother, said: "She was with them, and then she had to go to the bathroom, she put her phone down on the table, and they picked the phone up and proceeded to wait for her at the door. I don't know what made them leave, but they left."
Memphis Riverboats issued a statement saying, "We can confirm from video footage circling around that she was last seen on the boat as the boat was pulling into the harbor, where we dock our boats. We have no reason to believe she could have gone overboard and we will be respecting MPD as they conduct their investigation."
While groups search along the river, Taylor's mother hopes surveillance cameras will provide more answers.
Tamia Taylor is about 5-foot-7 and was last seen wearing a beige shirt, white shorts, a black jacket and white shoes.
If you have any information as to where Tamia Taylor is, Memphis Police urge you to give them a call at 901-545-2677.