Proposed legislation that would clarify Tennessee divorce law to consider animal welfare in pet custody disputes failed Tuesday in a subcommittee of the Tennessee House.
"My constituents and divorce attorneys I've spoken to have found pet custody challenging in proceedings, and there needs to be more state guidance on how to approach this matter so pets are treated less like property and more like family," House Bill 467 sponsor Rep. Caleb Hemmer, D-Nashville, said Tuesday before the state House Children & Family Affairs Subcommittee.
The Senate version of the legislation, Senate Bill 568, unanimously passed the state Senate on March 13.
During a hearing, Tim Shrum, a constituent of Hemmer's, expressed his support for a bill that would provide guidance to judges in pet custody decisions during divorce proceedings.
Shrum clarified that the bill would not introduce any new requests but would offer a framework of various factors to be considered.
While Rep. Johnny Garrett argued that judges already had sufficient factors to consider, Hemmer believed the additional layer would make pet custody decisions less contentious.
Rep. Rush Bricken raised concerns about the potential slippery slope and the legislation's enforcement and impact on child custody issues.
Despite the bill, pets are still considered property in divorce court, according to Rep. Andrew Farmer.
