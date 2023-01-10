Memphis Grizzlies point guard, Ja Morant, has been named in a lawsuit that claims Morant attacked a 17-year-old during a basketball game at his home in Tennessee in July.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) released a report detailing the incident. According to public records, a civil suit was filed against the NBA star by the family of the teen who was allegedly attacked by Morant at his house on July 26, 2022.
According to the SCSO’s report, the victim told deputies that he was assaulted while playing basketball at Morant’s house. Both the teen, whose name was redacted in the report, and Morant gave statements to deputies confirming an altercation took place. In the teen's statement, he said he had thrown a basketball at Morant and accidentally hit him in the face.
According to the teen, the NBA star “approached him, put his chin on his shoulder, and asked a bystander ‘Should I do it to him?'” The victim alleges Morant struck him in the head and face with a closed fist.
He said he was then knocked to the ground, where he continued to be struck by the Morant. The boy also told deputies that there was a second man, whose name was redacted, who joined in the assault.
The victim told deputies that he did not lose consciousness and refused medical transportation from the house. Deputies noted an injury on the teen’s head.
The Shelby County DA’s Office released a statement about the incident:
The DA’s office is aware of the incident, and after a careful review of the facts, decided that there was not enough evidence to proceed with a case. We cannot comment on a pending lawsuit.