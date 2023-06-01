 Skip to main content
featured

Metro Police officer shot in Nashville

Shooting, shots fired, officer involved shooting generic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville police officer is in critical condition after being shot on Thursday afternoon, according to Metro Police.

Police released a picture of the suspect connected to the shooting just before 3:30 p.m.

“He is at large in the area of Clairidge Dr/Shacklett Dr off Donelson Pk. He may be wearing a dark gray T-shirt. See him? Pls call 911 immediately,” Metro Police said.

The shooting happened at 560 Donelson Pike.

